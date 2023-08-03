Home / Economy / News / Postal dept helping small businesses contribute to India's exports

Postal dept helping small businesses contribute to India's exports

The Department of Post is at present catering to 213 countries, and is doing e-commerce with 38 countries in the Asia Pacific region

Press Trust of India Kolkata

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 10:34 PM IST
Dakghar Niryat Kendras (DNKs) are helping small businesses in exporting even the smallest items from any part of the country, a senior postal official said here on Thursday.

Speaking at a session organised by the Merchants' Chamber of Commerce, Post Master General of West Bengal circle Anil Kumar said the scheme is helping small businesses to contribute to the country's exports.

"The Department of Post is at present catering to 213 countries, and is doing e-commerce with 38 countries in the Asia Pacific region," he said.

He said the department has a network of 60,000 post offices in India, of which 12,000 are in West Bengal.

"This network is being used to facilitate exports of all types of goods, including 'gangajal'," he said.

The government is also working on a comprehensive plan to make the postal network useful for the 'one district one product' scheme, Kumar said.

He said that the department is also working on a number of other initiatives to boost its revenue, including the introduction of new financial products.

Topics :India exportsDepartment of Post

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 10:34 PM IST

