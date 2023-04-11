Home / Economy / News / Power demand rises 7% in March quarter on robust economic activity: Report

Power demand rises 7% in March quarter on robust economic activity: Report

The report also said that despite the drop in power demand in March, prices increased 13 per cent on-year in the fourth quarter of last fiscal

New Delhi
Power demand rises 7% in March quarter on robust economic activity: Report

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 8:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Power demand in the country rose 7 per cent on an annual basis in the three months ended March, according to a report.

Rating agency Crisil in its latest report also said that in March, there was a year-on-year decline of 1.3 per cent in power demand.

"Although the month (March) saw a decline in demand, the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 witnessed a 7 per cent on-year growth as January and February had seen demand grow 13.7 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively," it said.

The growth in the March quarter was led by increased heating requirement in winter months and robust economic activity, it added.

The report also said that despite the drop in power demand in March, prices increased 13 per cent on-year in the fourth quarter of last fiscal.

As per the report, in fiscal 2024, soaring temperature and resilient economic activity are expected to keep power demand growing.

On average, the first quarter of this fiscal should see power demand grow 4 per cent on-year on a high base of the previous year, it noted.

In fiscal 2024, given predictions of heat waves that will increase usage of air conditioners, fans, and refrigeration units, peak electricity demand should touch a record high, the report said.

India's peak power demand is expected to grow to 230 GW in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, rising 6.5 per cent on-year.

Topics :electricity demandsCrisil

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 7:10 PM IST

Also Read

Power demand in India shrinks in March thanks to unexpected rains: CRISIL

Crisil Sept-quarter net profit jumps 31% to Rs 148 cr, income up 23.9%

OEMs to drive 16-18% rise in auto-parts MSME revenues: CRISIL SME Tracker

Domestic demand to drive textile sector growth in FY24: CRISIL SME Tracker

India's March fuel demand soars to record high on robust economic activity

Four states raise Rs 5,800 crore through state development loans auction

RBI announces guidelines to accept green deposits by banks, NBFCs

CNG penetration to rise to 18% by 2027 from 11% in 2022, says Icra

Market share of PSU general insurers shrinks 800 bps in 5 years: Irdai

OPEC+ output cut may cause higher prices, push up India's import bill: IEA

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story