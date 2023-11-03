Power ministry nudges state govts, gencos to take up insolvent assets

To tackle increasing demand, the Union Ministry of Power has urged central and state public-sector power-generating companies (gencos) and state power and energy departments to pick projects that are undergoing insolvency proceedings.

The power ministry is looking at a quicker turnaround of these stressed power plants and enhancing power supply.

Increasing demand is pushing states to scout for more power sources.



“It is requested that state-owned gencos may be encouraged to participate in the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) of stressed power assets, which are of strategic and commercial significance to the capacity addition plans of the states concerned. It is pertinent to mention here that the benefit of taking the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) route is that the ‘clean state’ principle is embedded in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016,” said the advisory issued by the power ministry on November 1.