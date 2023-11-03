Home / Economy / News / India's forex reserves rise by $2.58 bn to $586.11 bn, shows RBI data

India's forex reserves rise by $2.58 bn to $586.11 bn, shows RBI data

Gold reserves were up by USD 499 million to USD 45.923 billion during the week, the RBI said

PTI
Forex Card

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 8:27 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

India's foreign exchange reserves increased by USD 2.579 billion to USD 586.111 billion in the week ended on October 27, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.
 
In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had dropped by USD 2.363 billion to USD 583.532 billion.
 
In October 2021, the country's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of USD 645 billion. The reserves took a hit as the central bank deployed the foreign currency reserve to defend rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments since last year.
 
For the week ended October 27, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by USD 2.303 billion to USD 514.504 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI.
 
Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.
 
Gold reserves were up by USD 499 million to USD 45.923 billion during the week, the RBI said.
 
The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by USD 15 million to USD 17.91 billion, the apex bank said.
 
India's reserve position with the IMF was down by USD 208 million to USD 4.773 billion in the reporting week, the central bank data showed. 

Also Read

India's forex reserves edge towards $600 billion, hit near 1-year high

Forex reserves increase by $1.153 bn to $585.895 bn, shows RBI data

Rupay forex card out soon: Should you pick one over a credit/ debit card?

Foreign exchange reserves jump by $7.2 bn to $595.98 bn, says RBI

India's forex reserves decline to 11-week low of $593.90 billion: RBI

All-round improvement in business sentiments in Q2, shows NCAER survey

India abstained from Pakistan's loan request to IMF: Finance ministry

Debut India's 50-year bond becomes an instant hit with insurance companies

Haryana cracks down on stubble burning, imposes fines of over Rs 25 lakh

US job growth slows in October; unemployment rate rises marginally to 3.9%

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :India forex reservesForex reservesForex foreign exchangeRBI

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 8:27 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3

Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streaming

Top five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering case

Govt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India grow

Non-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy

Next Story