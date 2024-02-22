Home / Economy / News / January crude imports hit 21-month high due to strong Industrial demand

January crude imports hit 21-month high due to strong Industrial demand

Crude oil imports in January rose 9.5% month-on-month to 21.39 million metric tons, and were up 5.7% on year-on-year basis, Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) data showed on Thursday

Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 4:02 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

India's crude oil imports jumped to a 21-month high in January as the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer shipped in more fuel to meet surging demand led by strong industrial activity.

Crude oil imports in January rose 9.5% month-on-month to 21.39 million metric tons, and were up 5.7% on year-on-year basis, Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) data showed on Thursday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

India's fuel consumption rose 8.2% year-on-year last month, government data showed earlier this month.

India's manufacturing industry improved substantially at the start of 2024, with factory activity expanding at its fastest pace in four months in January, while carmakers reported record sales last month.

Imports of crude oil products rose 5% from a year earlier to 3.97 million tons in January, while product exports rose 7.5% to 4.84 million tons, data from the PPAC website showed.

On a monthly basis, product imports rose 2.1% in January, while exports fell 17.1%.

India is expected to be the largest driver of global oil demand growth between 2023 and 2030, narrowly taking the lead from top importer China, the International Energy Agency said.

In January, top oil exporter Saudi Arabia lowered the February price of its flagship Arab Light crude to Asian customers to the lowest level in 27 months.

 

Also Read

Chandigarh imposes temporary restriction on sale of petrol, diesel

Saudi Arabia's economy suffers biggest contraction since 2020 on oil cuts

Ahead of G20 virtual meet, India resumes e-visa service for Canadians

India, Saudi Arabia conduct first joint military exercise 'SADA TANSEEQ'

Nykaa, Paytm, Zomato: Canadian FPI-held stocks take a hit on widening rift

Space industry says easing of FDI norms will pave way for innovation

Confident of India's growth at 6-8% for next 10 years, says Vaishnaw

From ecosystems to economics: The potential of a 'species stock exchange'

India on track to be $10 trn economy, set for 3rd largest slot: WEF prez

Govt should boost Green Revolution 2.0 for less water-intensive crops: GTRI

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Crude OilIndia crude oilCrude Oil marketPalm oil importsIndia oil imports

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 4:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story