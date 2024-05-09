Prices of pulses stable, vegetables witness rise in last one month

Prices of pulses and vegetables has increased in the last one month due to supply constraints along with the advent of intense summer in several parts of the country when vegetable supplies tend to go down.

Traders and market players said that going forward, vegetable prices will continue to rule firm as heat wave singes supplies.

In case of potatoes, wholesale prices have risen by almost 19 per cent in Delhi’s Azadpur mandi due to low supplies on account of damage to the standing crop.





