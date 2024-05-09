Home / Economy / News / FY24 fiscal deficit seen slightly better than projected Rs 17.4 trn: Report

FY24 fiscal deficit seen slightly better than projected Rs 17.4 trn: Report

India's income tax receipts rose 17.7% year-on-year to nearly $235 billion in 2023/24, higher than government's projection

Representational Image
Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
India's fiscal deficit for the year ending March 2024 is expected to be slightly better than the government's projection of 17.35 trillion rupees ($207.81 billion), a government source told Reuters on Thursday.

"Extra tax receipts and some non-tax revenues helped in bettering the fiscal deficit target," the government source, who did not want to be named, told reporters in New Delhi.

Indian government will release the 2023/24 fiscal deficit data on May 31.

India's income tax receipts rose 17.7% year-on-year to nearly $235 billion in 2023/24, higher than government's projection.

The government is targeting a fiscal deficit of 5.9% of GDP for that financial year.
 

The official did not specify if the fiscal deficit as a percentage of GDP would also be lower than target.

India's spending plans for April-June have not been impacted due to the ongoing elections, the source said, without giving details.

Meanwhile, the government will assess if it needs to undertake another round of buying back government securities, after the central bank accepted offers to buy back government bonds worth Rs 10,500 crore at an auction on Thursday against the notified amount of Rs 40,000 crore.

 

Topics :Fiscal DeficitCapital ExpenditureTax RevenuesIndian Economy

First Published: May 09 2024 | 6:05 PM IST

