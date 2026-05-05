Private insurers step up commitment to India's new maritime insurance pool

How will the sovereign-backed insurance pool operate?

Banking on the pool, Indian insurance companies can now underwrite both hull and cargo risks for ships bringing goods to India at any port. The sovereign cover of Rs 12,980 crore means that if a loss exceeds the capacity of a single insurance company or a consortium of them to make good the loss, the government will step in to cover the difference. As for the unusual number for the sovereign guarantee, the official said it was exactly equal to $1 billion as per exchange rates on the date the pool was formed. “The Budget division of the Finance Ministry was clear, the sum had to be denoted in Indian rupees and came out to this figure,” the official said. The sum will not change in future, even though the exchange rate will vary, this official added.