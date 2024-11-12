PSBs register strong business growth of 11% in H1 FY25, says FinMin

The Union Finance Ministry on Tuesday said that the aggregate business of public sector banks (PSBs) showed strong growth of 11 per cent in the first half (April-September) of the financial year 2024-25, reaching Rs 236 trillion.

In a statement, the finance ministry added that the gross credit and deposit portfolio of PSBs grew by 12.9 per cent and 9.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 102.29 trillion and Rs 133.75 trillion, respectively.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of the Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman, major banking reforms like the implementation of Enhanced Access and Service Excellence (EASE), enactment of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), establishment of a robust governance framework, setting up of the National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL), and amalgamation of PSBs, among others, were undertaken in the last few years,” said the finance ministry.

The operating and net profit for H1 FY25 stood at Rs 1.5 trillion (14.4 per cent Y-o-Y growth) and Rs 85,520 crore (25.6 per cent Y-o-Y growth). The gross and net non-performing assets (NPAs) were at 3.12 per cent and 0.63 per cent as of September 2024 (gross and net NPAs declined by 108 basis points and 34 basis points, respectively, Y-o-Y). The capital to risk-weighted assets ratio (CRAR) stood at 15.43 per cent as of September 2024, against the regulatory requirement of 11.5 per cent.

“The reforms and regular monitoring have addressed many concerns and challenges, resulting in enhanced systems and processes for credit discipline, recognition and resolution of stressed assets, responsible lending, improved governance, financial inclusion initiatives, and technology adoption. These measures have led to sustained financial health and robustness of the banking sector, as reflected in the current performance of the PSBs,” the ministry added.

There are currently 12 public sector banks in India, including State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), Bank of Baroda (BoB), Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), and UCO Bank, among others.

“PSBs have also shown significant progress in adopting new-age technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and blockchain, upgrading existing digital infrastructure, implementing necessary systems and controls to tackle cybersecurity risks, and taking multiple steps to provide best-in-class customer services,” the finance ministry added.

On November 11, the Secretary of the Department of Financial Services, M Nagaraju, chaired a meeting with all stakeholders for carrying out the fresh Know Your Customer (re-KYC) process for the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) account holders.

During the meeting, Nagaraju suggested using all available methods for re-KYC—such as fingerprints, face recognition, and declarations where no change in KYC documents has occurred—through channels like ATMs, mobile banking, internet banking, and other digital platforms. He also urged banks to adopt best practices from peer banks.