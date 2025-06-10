Railway passenger traffic rises 6% in FY25, crosses 7 billion mark

Passenger volume on the Indian Railways increased by 6 per cent in 2024-25 (FY25), riding on a 5 per cent rise in the reserved ticket category and 6.2 per cent growth in unreserved passenger volume.

The Railways has been seeing a resurgence in passenger travel since its halt due to the Covid lockdown. For the first time in five years, the total passenger count crossed 7 billion. However, it is still below pre-Covid volumes.

Historical data (since 2011) show that the Railways was carrying over 8 billion passengers for a decade before the lockdown, with peak volume in FY13 (8.49 billion passengers).