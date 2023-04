The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday accepted bids worth Rs 5,500 crore at an auction for conversion and switching of five government of India (GoI) bonds against the notified amount of Rs 11,000 crore.



As for floating rate bond (FRB) maturing in 2024, for conversion into paper to be redeemed in 2032, it accepted Rs 2,000-crore bids, as against the notified amount of Rs 4,000 crore.