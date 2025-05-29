RBI's agenda for FY26: Policy framework review, liquidity for transmission

The review of the monetary policy framework and studying the optimal level of liquidity in the banking system required for monetary policy transmission are key agendas for the central bank in the current financial year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its annual report for 2024–25, released on Thursday.

The government, in consultation with the RBI, sets the inflation target in terms of headline CPI inflation once every five years. On 31 March 2021, the central government retained the inflation target at 4 per cent, with a tolerance band of +/-2 percentage points, for the five-year period from 1 April 2021 to 31 March 2026.

ALSO READ: Choose loan-against-property for higher amount, low rates, flexible end-use The review gains significance amid growing commentary—including from the Economic Survey—suggesting the central bank consider targeting core inflation (headline inflation minus food and fuel) due to heightened volatility in food prices.

“Higher food prices are, more often, not demand-induced but supply-induced. Short-run monetary policy tools are meant to counteract price pressures arising out of excess aggregate demand growth,” the Economic Survey noted while calling for a re-examination of the framework.

Reassessing the optimal liquidity level to ensure effective monetary transmission is another critical focus for the RBI in FY26.

The annual report stated that the external benchmark linked rate (EBLR) regime has enhanced and accelerated monetary transmission.

“The proportion of EBLR-linked loans in outstanding floating rate rupee loans of SCBs increased further during 2024–25. Concomitantly, the share of MCLR-linked loans fell during the year,” the report said.

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee has reduced the policy repo rate by a cumulative 25 basis points since February. The central bank has infused significant liquidity into the system to boost transmission.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra has indicated that the central bank will maintain system liquidity at about a 1 per cent surplus of banks’ net demand and time liabilities (NDTL).

“I again reiterate that we will provide sufficient liquidity for the purposes of monetary policy transmission. I do not want to give a number, really, as to what kind of a surplus, but sufficiently in surplus. And you mentioned linking it to NDTL. Well, yes, that is the kind of number, about 1 per cent or so, in the surplus range, now that we are on the easing cycle. That is the kind of number that we will be looking at, and we will keep it sufficiently surplus,” Malhotra said at a post-policy press conference in April.

As of May 2025, system liquidity averaged around Rs 1.6 trillion, or 0.7 per cent of NDTL, and is projected to rise to approximately Rs 5 trillion, or 2 per cent of NDTL, by the end of August.

Loans linked to external benchmarks such as the repo rate reflected the rate cut almost immediately. However, the Marginal Cost of Funds-based Lending Rate (MCLR)—which is closely tied to banks’ deposit costs—adjusted more slowly, delaying broader rate transmission.

According to the latest RBI data, net system liquidity stood at a surplus of Rs 1.91 trillion as of Wednesday.