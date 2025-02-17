Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / RBI allows matching of PM-GAH transactions on NDS-OM, CCIL settlement

RBI allows matching of PM-GAH transactions on NDS-OM, CCIL settlement

Currently, transactions between a PM and its own GAH or between two GAHs of the same PM are not permitted to be matched on NDS-OM

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
Reserve Bank of India (Photo: Reuters)
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 8:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Transactions between a Primary Member (PM) and its own Gilt Account Holder (GAH) or between two GAHs of the same PM can now be matched on both the anonymous Order Matching (NDS-OM) segment and the Request for Quote (RFQ) segment of NDS-OM, with such transactions being cleared and settled through the Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL), the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a notification on Monday.
 
Additionally, the facility of clearing and settlement through CCIL is extended, on an optional basis, to bilaterally negotiated transactions between a PM and its own GAH, or between two GAHs of the same PM, provided they are reported to NDS-OM.
 
"On a review and based on the feedback received, it has been decided to permit matching of transactions between a PM and its own GAH or between two GAHs of the same PM on both the anonymous Order Matching segment and the Request for Quote (RFQ) segment of NDS-OM. Transactions matched on NDS-OM shall be cleared and settled through CCIL," said the notification.
 
"Extend the facility of clearing and settlement through CCIL to transactions between a PM and its own GAH or between two GAHs of the same PM which are bilaterally negotiated and reported to NDS-OM, on an optional basis," it added.
 
Currently, transactions between a PM and its own GAH or between two GAHs of the same PM are not permitted to be matched on NDS-OM and are not cleared or settled through CCIL.
 
Detailed operational guidelines on this matter will be issued by CCIL.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's merchandise trade deficit widens to $23 billion in January

India hopeful of resolving US tariff concerns in upcoming BTA talks

US' reciprocal tariffs on Indian exports will have a limited impact: SBI

India, US to finalise broad contours of trade agreement: Commerce Ministry

Rajasthan approves Rs 5,120 cr to improve drinking water supply in state

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRBIfinancial transactions

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 8:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story