RBI board reviews domestic economic situation, outlook and challenges

The 607th meeting of the Central Board of Directors of the RBI took place in Nagpur under the chairmanship of Governor Shaktikanta Das

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 6:27 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) central board on Friday reviewed the domestic economic situation and outlook, including the challenges posed by the global financial market volatility.

The board also approved the bank's budget for the accounting year 2024-25, the central bank said in a statement.

"The Board reviewed the global and domestic economic situation and outlook, including the challenges posed by geopolitical developments and global financial market volatility," the RBI said.

India's forex kitty rises by $6.40 billion to $642.50 billion: RBI data

Further, the board also discussed the RBI's activities, including the progress made in digital payments, consumer education and awareness during the current accounting year 2023-24.

Directors of the central board Satish K Marathe, Revathy Iyer, Sachin Chaturvedi, Venu Srinivasan, and Ravindra H Dholakia attended the meeting.

Deputy governors Michael Debabrata Patra, M Rajeshwar Rao, T Rabi Sankar, and Swaminathan J were also present in the meeting.

Ajay Seth, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, and Vivek Joshi, Secretary, Department of Financial Services, also took part in the meeting, the RBI said.
 


First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 6:27 PM IST

