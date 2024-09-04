Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

RBI board reviews global, domestic economy, associated challenges

The Board also reviewed various areas of operations of the Reserve Bank of India including the functioning of Local Boards and activities of select central office departments, RBI said

(Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 9:57 PM IST
The central board of the Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday reviewed the global and domestic economic scenario and outlook, including associated challenges.

The 610th meeting of the Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India was held here under the chairmanship of Governor Shaktikanta Das, it said in a statement.

"The Board also reviewed various areas of operations of the Reserve Bank of India including the functioning of Local Boards and activities of select central office departments," the RBI said.

Deputy governors Michael Debabrata Patra, M Rajeshwar Rao, and T Rabi Sankar attended the meeting.

Other directors of the central board Satish K Marathe, Revathy Iyer, Sachin Chaturvedi, Venu Srinivasan, Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel and Ravindra H Dholakia also attended the meeting.

Ajay Seth, Secretary, the Department of Economic Affairs and Nagaraju Maddirala, Secretary, the Department of Financial Services, too attended the meeting.


First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 9:57 PM IST

