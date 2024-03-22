RBI conducts three VRR auctions in a day as overnight rates go past MSF

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) conducted three variable rate repo (VRR) auctions on Friday to ease liquidity tightness in the banking system. The liquidity deficit in the system widened to Rs 1.38 trillion on Thursday, the latest data from the central bank showed. Consequently, the weighted average money market rates rose above the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate.

The weighted average money market rate closed at 6.77 per cent on Friday, compared to 6.73 per cent on Thursday. The MSF rate currently stands at 6.75 per cent.

Market participants noted that deficit liquidity within the system is expected to persist, given that the central government borrowing programme for the financial year will commence from the first week of April. RBI data showed the liquidity deficit in the banking system was Rs 138.65 trillion on Wednesday compared to Rs 97,529 crore on Tuesday.

“The government spending might help a bit, but there is caution among banks given it’s the end of the financial year. They don’t want to let go of the funds,” said a dealer at another state-owned bank. “We have auctions in the last week through which around Rs 1.5 trillion will be absorbed by the government itself,” he added.

At the first 14-day VRR auction, the RBI received bids from banks aggregating Rs 1.05 trillion against the notified amount of Rs 25,000 crore. The central bank allotted funds amounting to Rs 25,004 crore at a weighted average rate of 6.73 per cent.

At the second 4-day VRR auction, the RBI received bids from banks aggregating Rs 1.32 trillion against the notified amount of Rs 50,000 crore. The central bank allotted funds amounting to Rs 50,005 crore at a weighted average rate of 6.74 per cent.

At the third 4-day VRR auction, the RBI received bids from banks aggregating Rs 40,700 crore against the notified amount of Rs 50,000 crore. The central bank allotted funds amounting to Rs 40,700 crore at a weighted average rate of 6.73 per cent.