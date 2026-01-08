Reserve Bank of India mulls fresh steps to provide relief to exporters

India's central bank is considering new ways to support exporters hit by US tariffs after a moratorium on loan repayments it offered last year drew few takers, two sources ‍aware of the matter said.

Sectors from garment-making and ​jewellery to leather goods and chemicals companies have been hit by Washington's tariffs on imports from India of up to 50 per cent , including a 25 per cent levy imposed due to New Delhi's purchases of Russian oil.

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump warned that tariffs could rise further unless India curbs its Russian oil imports, escalating the pressure as trade talks between the two countries drag on.

After the US imposed its tariffs last year, the Reserve Bank of India and the government rolled out relief ​measures. In November the RBI offered exporters with US exposure the right to defer repayment of term loans due between September 1 and December 31, but fewer than a fifth of eligible exporters applied, prompting the central bank to think of other ways to help exporters, a source aware of its thinking said. The RBI is weighing whether to loosen the eligibility criteria for the loan moratorium or allow for fresh lending at subsidised interest rates, the source said. Banks were required to show proof of revenue loss, which many firms could not do by December, according to a senior public sector banker who also said very few exporters had applied for the moratorium on payments.

In talks with the government, bankers have said cash subsidies that help reduce the impact of business losses or squeezed export margins may be more helpful than loan relief, the banker said. The sources declined to be identified as they are not authorised to speak to the media. A spokesperson for the RBI did not respond to a Reuters query. AWAITING 2026 ORDERS The central bank and bankers are also in conversation with export agencies to assess the flow of orders in ‌the new year before finalising new relief measures, the two ​sources said. India's exports to the US remained resilient until November as many exporters had locked in orders prior to the tariffs being imposed while others offered to ship goods at lower margins to avoid losing all revenue.