BMI forecasts India fiscal deficit at 4.6% in FY27 despite 4.3% target

The government’s fiscal deficit could reach 4.6 per cent in the next financial year, even though the government may set a target of 4.3 per cent in the 2026-27 Budget, amid fresh spending needs and lower tax receipts, a report by BMI, a unit of Fitch Solutions said on Thursday.

BMI said that the fresh spending needs would not necessarily entail greater public deficits if the government could generate more revenue, but income tax, GST reforms in 2025 would hurt tax revenue in the coming financial year. The report said that custom duties rationalisation in the coming Union budget will probably further lower tax receipts.