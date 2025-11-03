RBI's dollar forward book deficit rises in September after seven months

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) short dollar forward positions increased by $6 billion in September, marking the first rise in seven months, latest data showed. The move indicates the central bank’s willingness to defend the rupee in the forward market amid pressure on the local currency.

The net dollar short position stood at $59.4 billion by the end of September, compared with $53.4 billion at the end of August. Market participants said the amount could have risen further in October as pressure on the rupee persisted.

The dollar deficit in the forward book had peaked at $88.8 billion in February 2025, after which the RBI gradually reduced it to $53.4 billion by August.

RBI intervenes to defend rupee near 88.80 level In October, the central bank steadily supplied dollars to prevent the rupee from weakening beyond 88.80. After recognising the scale of long speculative positions in the market, the RBI decided to intervene more aggressively, driving down the spot rate. A large part of this intervention is believed to have taken place in the non-deliverable forward (NDF) market. Estimates suggest the RBI’s short forward book may now exceed $70 billion. “In October, it was earlier supplying dollars steadily to prevent the rupee from weakening beyond 88.80. After realising the kind of long build-up, it then decided to intervene aggressively and hammered down the spot. A large part of the intervention has most likely been done in the NDF market. Our guesstimate is that the RBI short forward book may well be over $70 billion now,” said Abhishek Goenka, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, IFA Global.

Speculative positions likely to unwind gradually Market participants said the RBI may have expected that by pushing down the spot rate, long speculative positions would unwind, allowing the rupee to stabilise within a lower range and enabling a gradual reduction in its forward shorts. However, given the central bank's sizable short exposure, analysts said that if the RBI does not roll over these positions, upward pressure on NDF points is inevitable. That pressure is likely to transmit to the onshore spot market as well. Following the festive season, the rupee quickly returned to record lows. The speed of the move has limited the RBI's ability to square off its short positions at lower levels.

Rupee trades near record low as RBI steps in The rupee weakened on Monday, depreciating to near a record low of 88.81 per dollar intraday, amid strong US dollar demand and oil-related buying. The RBI likely intervened through state-run banks around the 88.80 mark to limit losses and steady the market. The local currency settled at 88.78 per dollar, unchanged from the previous close. Policy dilemma as rupee tests key range The central bank now faces a dilemma — whether to continue defending the 88.80–89 range at the cost of further expanding its forward short position, or to allow the rupee to adjust, dealers said.

“The RBI likely thought pushing down the spot rate would cool speculation and stabilise the rupee, but the market knows it’s short in forwards. If it doesn’t roll those over, pressure will rise again. After the quick post-festival drop, the RBI faces a choice — defend 88.80–89 or let the rupee weaken, which it may eventually have to do,” said a market participant. In all likelihood, the RBI may eventually allow the currency to weaken, possibly during a period of broad dollar strength, particularly against emerging market currencies. Such timing would help the central bank preserve its reserves for potential future volatility.