RBI eases compliance burden; gives extra time for merchant payments

The Reserve Bank of India has increased the period for foreign currency payment or expenditure for transactions such as imports from four months to six months to soften the blow from the adverse global trade environment on Indian merchants. This increase in time will be available only for Merchanting Trade Transactions (MTT).

In an MTT arrangement, an intermediary or merchant buys goods from a foreign supplier and sells those to a different foreign buyer without the goods ever physically entering the intermediary’s home country.

The RBI, in its statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies, said this relaxation is expected to help Indian merchants overcome the challenges they face in completing their business transactions efficiently while maintaining profitability. Global uncertainties in trade are resulting in supply chain disruptions, making it challenging for Indian merchants to meet their contractual obligations in time, the RBI added.