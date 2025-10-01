Home / Economy / News / Cabinet approves 3% DA hike for government employees ahead of Diwali

Cabinet approves 3% DA hike for government employees ahead of Diwali

The Cabinet approved 3 per cent DA hike from 55 per cent to 58 per cent, benefiting 4.92 million government employees and 6.87 million pensioners, starting July 1, 2025

The move will benefit around 4.919 million central government employees and 6.872 million pensioners. (Photo/Pexels)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved a 3 per cent increase in dearness allowance (DA) from 55 per cent to 58 per cent, for central government employees and pensioners, starting July 1, 2025.
 
“The combined impact on the exchequer on account of increase in both Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief would be ₹10,083.96 crore per annum,” the Cabinet said. 
 
This move will benefit around 4.919 million central government employees and 6.872 million pensioners. The increase follows the accepted formula based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission, ensuring a systematic adjustment to salaries and pensions in line with inflation.
 

Pulses Mission aims for self-reliance by 2030-31

 
The Cabinet has approved the "Mission for Aatmanirbharta in pulses", a six-year initiative from 2025-26 to 2030-31 with a financial outlay of ₹11,440 crore, aimed at boosting domestic pulse production and achieving self-sufficiency.
 
The mission focuses on research, improved seeds, area expansion, price support and procurement. High-yield, pest-resistant and climate-resilient pulse varieties will undergo multi-location trials in major states. Around 12.6 million quintals of certified seeds will be distributed to farmers covering 37 million hectares by 2030-31. States will prepare five-year seed production plans, overseen by ICAR, and tracked via the SATHI portal.
 
The mission promotes intercropping, crop diversification, and soil health measures, alongside training for farmers and seed growers. Post-harvest infrastructure, including 1,000 processing units, will reduce losses and improve incomes. Maximum procurement of tur, urad, and masoor under PSS of PM-AASHA will assure farmers of fair prices.
 
By 2030-31, the mission targets 35 million tonnes of production, 31 million hectares of area, and yields of 1,130 kg/ha, ensuring self-reliance, higher farmer incomes, and environmental benefits.

Topics :Dearness AllowanceBS Web ReportsCabinet meetingpulses

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

