Home / Economy / News / IFSC relaxation may boost trade in foreign stocks at the GIFT City

IFSC relaxation may boost trade in foreign stocks at the GIFT City

RBI removed requirement of repatriating funds lying idle in FCA accounts

Samie ModakSundar Sethuraman Mumbai
Premium
IFSC relaxation may boost trade in foreign stocks at the GIFT City

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 6:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) decision on Wednesday to relax restrictions on banks operating in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) related to the repatriation of idle funds in foreign currency accounts (FCA) could give a fillip to trading in foreign stocks at the GIFT City.
The RBI also removed restrictions on individuals from opening interest-earning FCA at an IFSC.
“Being able to earn interest on the FCA account shall encourage resident Indians to open an account in IFSC banking units and foster investments in stocks and other securities of overseas entities available in IFSC. The 15-day timeframe was quite stringent since it wouldn’t give one sufficient time to decide which investment instrument to opt for from the options available,” said Neha Malviya Kulkarni, chief growth officer, SuperNAV.

Also Read

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

Reserve Bank of India, IFSCA likely to frame fresh norms for GIFT City

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

RBI removes restrictions on individuals from opening interest-earning FCAs

India, Germany sign agreement on setting up quality infrastructure

India, EFTA nations discuss prospects of resuming FTA negotiations

Govt pays PLI incentives worth Rs 2,874 crore towards 8 sectors in FY23

Commerce department likely to tweak some SEZ rules in DESH Bill

Centre sticking to target of 5,000 compressed biogas plants by FY25

Topics :RBIIFSCGIFT CityGIFT City IFSC

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 8:20 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story