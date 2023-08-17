Home / Economy / News / RBI launches 'UDGAM', centralised web portal for unclaimed deposits

RBI launches 'UDGAM', centralised web portal for unclaimed deposits

The web portal will help users identify and approach their banks for either claiming unclaimed deposits or making their deposit accounts operative at their banks, the RBI said

BS Web Team New Delhi
RBI said that the search facility for remaining banks would be made available by October 15, 2023 (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 7:12 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday launched a centralised web portal UDGAM (Unclaimed Deposits – Gateway to Access inforMation), to make it easier for the public to search for their unclaimed deposits across multiple banks in one place.

The web portal will help users identify and approach their banks for either claiming unclaimed deposits or making their deposit accounts operative at their banks, the central bank said in a release.

Reserve Bank Information Technology Pvt Ltd (ReBIT), Indian Financial Technology & Allied Services (IFTAS), and participating banks have jointly worked to set up the portal. Currently, users will be able to access the details of their unclaimed deposits in respect of seven banks available on the portal. These banks include the State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Central Bank of India, Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd, South Indian Bank Ltd, DBS Bank India Ltd, and Citibank N A.

RBI said that the search facility for remaining banks on the portal would be made available in a phased manner by October 15, 2023.

In the monetary policy statement announced on April 6, RBI had said that a centralised web portal is in the works. The central bank said that with a view to protect depositors' interests, it is taking several measures to make sure that newer deposits do not turn unclaimed and existing unclaimed deposits are returned to rightful owners or beneficiaries after following due procedures.

In April, RBI Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao had said the portal for reclaiming unclaimed deposits will be ready in 3-4 months.

Deposits left unclaimed after 10 years in a bank are transferred to the Depositor Education and Awareness (DEA) fund, which is maintained by the central bank. Latest data shows that at the end of February 2023, the total amount of unclaimed deposits transferred to the RBI by public sector banks (PSBs) in respect of deposits that have not been operated for 10 years or more, was Rs 35,012 crore. The number of unclaimed accounts amounted to 102.4 million.

Also Read

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

RBI to banks: Report all digital frauds not just those above Rs 1 lakh

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

Govt likely to slash duty on UK cars, scotch whisky under trade pact

Modi govt seeks to free up $12 billion to tackle inflation before LS vote

Digital economy to contribute over 20% of GDP by 2026: Chandrasekhar

India August retail inflation expected below 7%: Motilal Oswal's Gupta

India mulls wheat imports from Russia at discount to calm prices: Reports

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRBIDeposits in banksBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 6:36 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Infosys Foundation announces STEM scholarship for underprivileged girls

Airtel Payments Bank revenue grows 41% to Rs 400 cr in Q1, profit up 143%

Election News

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: BJP announces first list of 21 candidates

Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls: BJP releases first list of 39 candidates

Technology News

New York bans TikTok on government devices citing 'security concerns'

OpenAI acquires start-up Global Illumination to work on ChatGPT, products

Economy News

E-buses to rly track work, Union Cabinet approves Rs 1.18 trillion plans

India's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data

Next Story