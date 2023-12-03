RBI likely to hold policy rates for fifth time in a row, shows BS poll

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to keep the policy repo rate unchanged for the fifth consecutive policy review, all the 10 respondents said in a Business Standard poll.

The central bank will announce the review of the policy on December 8.

After increasing the repo rate by 250 basis points (bps) to 6.5 per cent between May 2022 and February 2023, the MPC hit the pause in the April review of monetary policy.

“Right now inflation is still above target levels and growth is holding up. So the focus remains on ensuring that inflation goes towards the 4 per cent target. The monetary policy is inclined to keep liquidity conditions tight, which they have achieved,” IDFC First Bank Economist Gaura Sengupta said.