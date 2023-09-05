Home / Economy / News / RBI aims to target 1 mn e-rupee retail transactions a day by Dec 2023

RBI aims to target 1 mn e-rupee retail transactions a day by Dec 2023

Plans to introduce CBDC- wholesale in call money market

Nikesh Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2023 | 8:57 PM IST
The RBI aims to increase the volume of e-rupee transactions in the retail segment from 20,000-25,000 per day in July to 1 million by the end of December, according to official sources.

"The Reserve Bank of India is looking to expand the use of central bank digital currency, or e-rupee, for a broader range of wholesale transactions. We are planning to use CBDC tokens for the call money market," an RBI official added.

The official said that there was no date yet for closing the CBDC pilot, as there was a need to fully understand the impact of digital currency on bank deposits and monetary policy.

The central bank introduced the wholesale pilot for CBDC transactions last year, limited to government bond auctions.

The announcement comes after RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das stated on Monday that cross-border payments could be made more efficient via the adoption of digital currencies.

CBDC has been able to amass 1.75 million users since its launch last year. "A token amount in CBDC will be given to delegates attending the G20 summit," the person further pointed out.

"We are confident of making RuPay a global product, and efforts are on to internationalise the Unified Payments Interface as well," RBI sources aware of the developments indicated.

On the issue of the internationalisation of UPI, the official said that India is at various stages of negotiation and discussion with Latin American and African countries for its adoption.

They further highlighted that there was no push to promote RuPay debit cards and the popularising of RuPay has to be based on merits; it can't be done through regulatory measures," the official added.

First Published: Sep 05 2023 | 8:47 PM IST

