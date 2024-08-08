RBI MPC 2024 LIVE updates: Monetary Policy Committee set to announce decision on repo rate today

RBI MPC LIVE news updates: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das is scheduled to announce the Monetary Policy Committee's decision on the repo rate today. The MPC convened its third bi-monthly policy meeting for FY25 from August 6 through August 8.
The MPC is expected to maintain its current interest rates at its Thursday meeting, according to widespread expectations. However, due to mounting concerns about global economic conditions, investors are anticipating a more accommodative tone from the central bank's officials. A unanimous consensus among 59 economists surveyed by Reuters in late July predicts that the RBI will keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent for the ninth consecutive meeting. Nevertheless, market participants are optimistic that the RBI might adopt a less stringent position on inflation. This expectation is fueled by the recent deterioration in global market sentiment and the high probability of an interest rate cut by the United States Federal Reserve in September. A Business Standard poll earlier indicated that economic experts anticipate that the RBI will maintain this status quo for the ninth consecutive policy review. They cited ongoing inflation and food prices as factors likely influencing this decision.
The commitee evaluates the major economic metrics such as inflation and growth figures. After this, the MPC takes a decision on whether keep the repo rate unchanged, hike the rate to control inflation by making borrowing more expensive or cut the repo rate to making borrowing cheaper and stimulate growth.
RBI to hold rates, may sound confident of reaching inflation target: HSBC
RBI is expected to hold its key rates at the forthcoming policy review, but may sound more confident about reaching its 4 per cent inflation objective. The rate-setting panel may prefer to stick to the 'withdrawal of accommodation' stance of the monetary policy, HSBC said in its report.
Focus will be to ensure headline inflation moderates towards 4% target, says IDFC First Bank economist
“Food inflation pressures remain elevated due to adverse weather patterns — heatwave conditions during the summer months and a slow start to the monsoon in June. Daily food prices indicate that retail prices remained elevated in July with supplies of perishables such as vegetables disrupted. Given that growth conditions remain strong, the policy will remain focused on ensuring headline inflation moderates towards the 4 per cent target on a sustainable basis,” Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist at IDFC First Bank, said.
Stance change possible in October meeting: Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA
“High growth in FY24, combined with inflation of 4.9 per cent in Q1 FY2025, is unlikely to shift the voting pattern of the four members who voted for a status quo in the June 2024 meeting. If the food inflation outlook improves with normal rains in the second half of the monsoon season, and in the absence of global or domestic shocks, a stance change is possible in October 2024,” said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA.
What happened in the last RBI MPC meeting?
In the previous MPC meeting, the RBI maintained a status quo on the repo rate. RBI's six-member panel kept the benchmark rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent for the eighth consecutive time.
RBI could hold repo rates amid high food prices: Business Standard poll
The RBI’s six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is expected to maintain a status quo for the ninth consecutive policy review, all 10 respondents said in a Business Standard poll. Economists cited inflation and food prices as factors likely to influence MPC's decision.
RBI expected to hold steady on repo rate, markets seeking hints on possible future cuts
There is a widespread expectation that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will hold steady on the interest rates today. However, due to increasing concerns about the global economic situation, investors are anticipating a more accommodative stance from the central bank, potentially paving the way for a rate reduction in October.
The Monetary Policy Committee consists of six members, including Governor Das as the chair and five other members, among them prominent economists. This panel has maintained the repo rate at 6.5 percent for eight consecutive policy reviews since February 2023.
RBI MPC meet 2024 LIVE update: When and where to watch the RBI MPC's announcement?
