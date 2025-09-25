RBI sold $2.5 billion in July, Reer fell to 98.79, lowest since Feb 2019

The Reserve Bank of India net sold $2.5 billion in July, after a net sell of $3.6 billion in June, according to the central bank’s monthly bulletin. The central bank did not buy dollars in July, while it sold $3.6 billion worth of the foreign currency during the month.

During the current financial year, the RBI was a net buyer of the greenback only in May, while it remained a net seller in the other three months, April, June, and July.

The outstanding net short dollar position in the rupee forward market fell further to $57.8 billion by the end of July, against $60.3 billion at the end of June.