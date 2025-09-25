Home / Economy / News / RBI sold $2.5 billion in July, Reer fell to 98.79, lowest since Feb 2019

RBI sold $2.5 billion in July, Reer fell to 98.79, lowest since Feb 2019

The outstanding net short dollar position in the rupee forward market fell further to $57.8 billion by the end of July, against $60.3 billion at the end of June.
The Reserve Bank of India net sold $2.5 billion in July, after a net sell of $3.6 billion in June, according to the central bank’s monthly bulletin. The central bank did not buy dollars in July, while it sold $3.6 billion worth of the foreign currency during the month.
 
During the current financial year, the RBI was a net buyer of the greenback only in May, while it remained a net seller in the other three months, April, June, and July.
 
The outstanding net short dollar position in the rupee forward market fell further to $57.8 billion by the end of July, against $60.3 billion at the end of June.
 
Latest data by the central bank showed that India’s foreign exchange reserves hit $703 billion near the record high of $705 billion. The total reserves crossed $700 billion for the first time since July this year.
 
As of July 2025, the Real Effective Exchange Rate (Reer) of the Indian Rupee fell to 98.79, lowest since February 2019. The Reer was at 100.36 in June. In May, REER had increased after five consecutive months of moderation since December 2024.

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 12:27 AM IST

