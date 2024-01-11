Home / Economy / News / Inter-ministerial meeting next week to discuss ongoing Red Sea crisis

Inter-ministerial meeting next week to discuss ongoing Red Sea crisis

The development comes in the backdrop of the Red Sea crisis impacting global trade

Representative Picture
Shreya Nandi New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 7:19 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The commerce department has initiated an inter-ministerial consultation with top officials from four ministries --- external affairs, defence, shipping, and finance ministry  ---  to formulate measures to tackle the impact on trade due to the ongoing Red Sea crisis, a senior government official said on Thursday.

The recent attacks by Houthi militants in the Red Sea have effectively closed one of the world’s main trade routes.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


As a result, the cost of freight and insurance has risen since shippers are now diverting their consignments through the Cape of Good Hope route.

“Inter-ministerial consultation with officials from the department of commerce, ministry of defence, finance (department of financial services), shipping and external affairs will take place next week. There will be discussions on the measures that can be taken,” a senior government official said.

As exporters are feeling the pinch of the additional freight cost, some shipments are being held back.

Containers could face delays of 12-14 days in their turnaround time although there was no shortage of containers. The government fears this will become a major cause of concern if this crisis continues.

Last week, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal chaired a meeting with exporters and concerned stakeholders to understand their challenges.

“During the stakeholder consultation, we discussed the issue faced by them. The stakeholders pointed out that only 8 per cent of trade is using the Red Sea route, while the remaining 92 per cent is taking the Cape of Good Hope. An additional congestion charge (levied during this season) has also contributed to the higher freight cost,” the official said.

Since the shipments to the United States (US), Europe, and West Asia are being affected due to the disruption, the government will attempt to divert more trade towards the east, especially to Australia, since a free trade agreement is already in place with that country.

According to an initial assessment conducted by a New Delhi-based think tank Research and Information System for Developing Countries, India may face a $30 billion impact on its exports due to the crisis. Last year, India’s exports stood at $451 billion.

The commerce department is also computing the official estimates on the impact of the Red Sea crisis on exports. It is expected to share the data on the estimated impact next week.

Separately, it has also set up a ‘strategy group’, to deal with the geopolitical challenges the world has been facing over the past two years.

Also Read

Route Mobile promoters to sell entire 57.56% stake to Proximus Group

One year of Bharat Jodo Yatra: A look back at Rahul Gandhi-led foot march

Parliament security breach: 5th accused nabbed, charged under UAPA

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%, FY24 GDP estimate hiked to 7%

RBI monetary policy: 5 key announcements from the governor's speech today

Inter-ministerial meet next week over issues on trade from Red Sea crisis

5 ways to increase cyber resilience against increasingly diverse threats

BOJ considers lowering FY2024 inflation outlook to mid-2% range: Report

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 to start on 13 Jan, all details inside

Net direct tax collection grows 19% to Rs 14.70 trillion so far in FY24

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :India trade policyTrade exportsTrade routesecurity

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 7:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story