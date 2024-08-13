Results of first-ever service sector annual survey to be out by year end

The National Statistical Office (NSO) is working on to release the results of the first-ever Annual Survey of Service Sector Enterprises (ASSSE) by the end of this year, which would help in the base-year revision for the gross domestic product (GDP), sources told Business Standard.

In 2019-20, the government had decided to conduct ASSSE on a regular basis on the lines of Annual Survey of Industries (ASI), which is done annually.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

While the government tracks formal industries using the ASI and the informal sector through the Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE), the coverage of formal service companies is limited.