Wish I could bring down taxes to nil, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that she wished the taxes could be brought down to almost nil, but India’s challenges were severe and had to be overcome.

Sitharaman, while stressing on the need to fund research & development, said that her job as the finance minister was generating revenue and not troubling people. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

She was speaking at the 11th convocation ceremony at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Bhopal.

The finance minister was speaking in context of India having to spend its own monies to fulfil its commitment for energy transition, since the funds promised by “the world” was yet to come.

Sitharaman said that India cannot afford to wait for money which will come from somewhere else.

“India didn’t wait. The promises given in Paris (Paris Agreement) were fulfilled with our own money. There are times when being the finance minister, it doesn't give me motivation when I have to answer people why our taxes are like this. Why can't we even be lower than this?” FM asked.

While urging the students of IISER to come up with innovative ways to help India progress towards ‘Viksit Bharat’ and offer speedy solutions for climate transition, Sitharaman said, “My job is generating revenue, but not troubling people I assure you.”

The minister stressed that the money being collected through taxation is being put into funding for research and development in the country. She gave the example of schemes such as the Anusandhan Kosh announced in the interim budget for long term financing in sunrise sectors.

Sitharaman urged the students to come up with solutions for storage of energy coming from renewable sources.

“I seek a very learned crowd before me graduates, PhD holders, to understand India’s challenges. I have taken the example of renewable energy, global energy as one of those sustainable sources of energy for a growing country like India.”

While talking about the strides India has made in space research and the rapid roll out of 5G spectrum in the country, the finance minister acknowledged that the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is still grappling with launching 4G.

Sitharaman added however that they will get over it.

“We’ve given them enough assistance and support. They will soon be taking up 5G,” Sitharaman said, adding that the 5G that India has brought in was completely indigenous.

“We have not borrowed the technology from elsewhere. It's done by people like you. I think it's a big thing for India,” the FM said.