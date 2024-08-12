Retail inflation slows to 5-yr low of 3.5% in Jul as food prices ease: Govt

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast inflation at 3.65 per cent, based on a higher print in July last year when inflation hit a 15-month peak of 7.44 per cent.
Retail inflation fell below the Reserve Bank of India's target of 4 per cent largely due to the high-base effect, suggesting the slower pace of price rises was temporary. The inflation rate was last recorded below 4 per cent in September 2019.
Prices of food, which account for nearly half of the retail inflation, rose 5.42 per cent from last year in July, compared to a 9.36 per cent rise in June.
Vegetable prices rose 6.83 per cent year-on-year in July against 29.32 per cent in the previous month.
