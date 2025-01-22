Centre sanctions over 300,000 new houses under PMAY-G in Chhattisgarh

In a boost to Chhattisgarh’s housing sector, the central government has announced construction of 303,384 new homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) in the state’s rural areas.

More than 847,000 houses have already been sanctioned under the scheme, said state government officials.

The centre has set new eligibility criteria to make the scheme more inclusive. The maximum income limit has been increased to Rs 15,000 monthly, from Rs 10,000. Also, those who have two and a half acres of irrigated land or five acres of non-irrigated land will also be eligible under the scheme, they said, adding that the beneficiaries can now apply and survey for houses themselves.

Chhattisgarh’s Bharatiya Janata Party government has extended PMAY-G to provide homes to surrendered Maoists and victims of Left-wing extremism. The move would encourage rebels to join the mainstream, said officials.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has said the proposal would enable construction of 15,000 houses under the PMAY-G in restive areas.

The announcement of new houses will give a boost to the housing sector in the state besides improving the rural infrastructure and living conditions in rural areas, the officials added.

Sai said the state government’s top priority was providing pucca houses to people below the poverty line. “We held a Cabinet meeting the very next day after taking oath (in December 2023) and approved 1.8 million houses. Today, due to that decision, satisfaction is visible on the faces of lakhs of beneficiaries in Chhattisgarh,” he added.

To execute the scheme at a faster pace, the state was constantly monitoring work, he said. GIS mapping and accurate planning is being prepared through a portal.

“We have entrusted the responsibility of supplying construction material for PMAY to self-help groups under the Lakhpati Didi programme. This is also helping a lot in women empowerment. Awas Mitras are effectively helping the beneficiaries due to which the construction of houses is being completed on time,” Sai said.