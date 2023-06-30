Home / Economy / News / Retail inflation for industrial workers eases to 4.42% in May from 5.09%

Retail inflation for industrial workers eased to 4.42 per cent in May from 5.09 per cent in April, mainly due to lower prices of certain food items

Press Trust of India

Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 11:37 PM IST
Retail inflation for industrial workers eased to 4.42 per cent in May from 5.09 per cent in April, mainly due to lower prices of certain food items.

"Year-on-year inflation for the month stood at 4.42 per cent compared to 5.09 per cent for the previous month and 6.97 per cent during the corresponding month a year before," a labour ministry statement said on Friday.

Food inflation stood at 3.24 per cent in May as against 4.16 per cent in the previous month and 7.92 per cent during the year-ago period.

The All India CPI-IW for May 2023 increased by 0.5 points to 134.7.

The maximum upward pressure in current index came from Food & Beverages group contributing 0.37 percentage points to the total change.

At centre level, Jabalpur recorded a maximum increase of 5.2 points followed by Salem with 3.8 points. Among others, 2 centres recorded increase between 2 to 2.6 points, 14 centres between 1 to 1.9 points and 34 centres between 0.1 to 0.9 points.

The index is compiled for 88 centres and All-India and is released on the last working day of succeeding month.

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 11:37 PM IST

