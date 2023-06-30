June sees e-two-wheeler registrations fall sharply across all players



Last month, companies had moved aggressively to liquidate their stocks before June 1 when they had to increase prices to compensate for the reduction of the government’s FAME 2 subsidy.

Electric two-wheeler registrations dropped sharply in June across all players to 42,124, a mere 40 per cent of the record registrations in May of 105,348.



“Due to the increase in prices, 30 per cent of the potential customers who would have bought electric vehicles at the earlier price are out of the market,” said a leading electric scooter company executive. “They will only come back when we launch the stripped down versions of our scooters at prices closer to the earlier ones. It will take us a few months to come out with those affordable models, so we don’t expect it to go up to normal levels before the festive season.”

The industry estimates that the sharp increase in price will impact overall sales in FY24 which are expected to be between 1 million to 1.2 million, less than half of Niti Ayog projections of 2.4 million by the end of this financial year. In FY23, the industry sold 0.75 million vehicles.



Sohinder Gill, director general of the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles, expressed the same view. “The trend will continue in the short term before it stabilises or undergoes an uptick during the festival season. But the potential loss will not be made up until the government triples the subsidy budget for a year or two and pays the subsidy backlog,” said Gill.

The executive added that he does not see the market hitting more than 1 million in FY24, far lower than both government and industry projections.