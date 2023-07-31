India's core sector output rises to five-month high of 8.2% in June: Govt

The combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) increased by 8.2 per cent in June 2023 as compared to the index of June 2022. The production of steel, coal, cement, refinery products, natural gas, fertilizers and electricity increased in June 2023 over the corresponding month of last year, according to the data released by the government.

The eight core industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

The government revised the final growth rate of the index of eight core industries for March 2023 to 4.2 per cent from its provisional level 3.6 per cent.

Coal production increased by 9.8 per cent in June, 2023 year-on-year (YoY). Its cumulative index increased by 8.7 per cent during the quarter April to June, 2023-24 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude oil production declined by 0.6 per cent in June, 2023 YoY.

Natural gas production was up 3.6 per cent in June YoY. Petroleum refinery production increased by 4.6 per cent in June YoY.

Fertiliser production increased by 3.4 per cent in June, 2023 YoY, said the government release.

Steel production increased by 21.9 per cent in June, 2023 YoY. Its cumulative index increased by 15.9 per cent during the quarter April to June, 2023-24 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Cement production increased by 9.4 per cent in June, 2023 YoY.

Electricity generation increased by 3.3 per cent in June, 2023 over June, 2022.