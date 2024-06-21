Home / Economy / News / Retail inflations for agricultural, rural workers remain almost flat in May

Retail inflations for agricultural, rural workers remain almost flat in May

The main items that drove the indices were vegetables, pulses, wheat (atta), onion, milk, turmeric whole, ginger, fish fresh, jowar, pan leaf, medicines, shirting cloth, saree, leather chappal, etc., it stated. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 6:49 PM IST
Retail inflation for agricultural labourers and rural workers remained almost flat at 7 per cent and 7.02 per cent, respectively, in May as against the two comparative figures of 7.03 per cent and 6.96 per cent a month ago.

The corresponding figures in May 2023 were 5.99 per cent for CPI-AL (Consumer Price Index-Agricultural Labourers) and 5.84 per cent for CPI-RL (Consumer Price Index-Rural Labourers), a labour ministry statement said.

According to the statement, the point-on-point inflation rate based on CPI-AL was recorded at 7.00 per cent in May 2024, showing a deceleration from 7.03 per cent in April this year.

Conversely, it stated that for CPI-RL, the inflation rate was recorded at 7.02 per cent in May 2024, a marginal increase from 6.96 per cent in the preceding month.

The All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) registered an increase of 6 points each in May 2024, reaching levels of 1,269 and 1,281, respectively.

The CPI-AL and CPI-RL were 1,263 points and 1,275 points, respectively in April 2024.

The main items that drove the indices were vegetables, pulses, wheat (atta), onion, milk, turmeric whole, ginger, fish fresh, jowar, pan leaf, medicines, shirting cloth, saree, leather chappal, etc., it stated.

A diverse pattern was observed in the indices of constituent states. Bihar experienced a decline for both CPI AL and RL. The index of agricultural labourers remained stationary for Jammu & Kashmir.

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 6:49 PM IST

