Home / Economy / News / Forex reserves drop $2.92 bn to $652.89 bn for week ended June 14

Forex reserves drop $2.92 bn to $652.89 bn for week ended June 14

In the previous reporting week, the kitty had jumped by $4.307 billion to $655.817 billion, a new all-time high after consecutive weeks of increase in the reserves

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
India's reserve position with the IMF was up by $245 million to $4.581 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 5:26 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's forex reserves dropped by $2.922 billion to $652.895 billion for the week ended June 14, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the kitty had jumped by $4.307 billion to $655.817 billion, a new all-time high after consecutive weeks of increase in the reserves.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

For the week ended June 14, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $2.097 billion to $574.24 billion, the data released on Friday showed.
 

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves decreased by $1.015 billion to $55.967 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $54 million to $18.107 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was up by $245 million to $4.581 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

Also Read

Forex reserves jump by $3.66 billion to $641.59 billion, shows RBI data

RBI shifts to NDFs as preferred forex reserves intervention option

India sees forex reserves as main tool to manage bond index inflows

Dollar swap option returns to India after RBI rule change for lenders

Forex reserves kitty jumps $6.55 billion to $625.63 billion: RBI data

India will need to step up growth rate to become $10 trn economy: Paranjpe

Gains in manufacturing and services sectors push flash PMI to 60.9 in June

Consumers' financial stress continues despite inflation easing: Kantar

India's biz activity grows faster in June, job creation at 18-yr high: PMI

Govt may overhaul PLI schemes: Quarterly incentive payments on the table

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Forex reservesRBI

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story