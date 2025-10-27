Home / Economy / News / Rice exporters seek deals with emerging markets after strong monsoon

Rice exporters seek deals with emerging markets after strong monsoon

Rice stocks in government warehouses have surged to record levels after a series of bumper crops in recent years

Rice, Rice exports
Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 5:41 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India's rice traders plan to seek export deals for the new season's crop with buyers in emerging markets such as Iraq, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia, a top industry official said, after above-average monsoon rains boosted output.
 
"India is already a major player in the global rice trade, and our aim now is to tap buyers in less-served markets to further boost exports at a time when production and stocks are strong," Dev Garg, vice president of the Indian Rice Exporters Federation, said on Monday.
 
India accounts for about 40% of global rice exports, more than the combined shipments of the next four biggest exporters - Thailand, Vietnam, Pakistan and the U.S.
 
Rice stocks in government warehouses have surged to record levels after a series of bumper crops in recent years.
 
This year's plentiful monsoon rains are likely to boost output further, adding to already chock-a-block state warehouses and prompting traders to step up exports.
 
India harvested a record 146.1 million tons of rice in the crop year to June 2025, far surpassing local demand of 120.7 million tons, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization.
 
Indian exporters have identified 26 markets, also including Japan and Mexico, to boost their market share, Garg said.
 
"Many of these markets buy a lot of their rice from other suppliers, but we aim to raise our share by offering the grades they need," Garg said, adding that India has several varieties that could be exported to boost farmers' earnings.
 
Indian suppliers plan to sign export deals as some of the world's top buyers gather for the Bharat, or India, International Rice Conference in New Delhi later this week.
   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Business confidence eased in Q2 amid US tariff, GST reforms: NCAER survey

India's crude oil imports rise 1.7% to three-month high in September

Growth momentum to sustain with demand pick-up, easing inflation: FinMin

No extra GST on tobacco; Centre plans new levy as cess period nears end

Growth outlook strong, trade diversifies amid US tariff tensions: Centre

Topics :rice exportIndia rice exportsAgriculture exporters

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story