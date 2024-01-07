Home / Economy / News / Rise in per capita income: Delhi CM lauds efforts of Delhiites, govt

The handbook containing data on socio-economic parameters of the national capital was released by the Economic and Statistics department of the Delhi government

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2024 | 1:06 PM IST
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday credited the increase in Delhi's per capita income to the hard work and joint efforts of two crore Delhiites and the city government.

Delhi's per capita income increased from Rs 3,89,529 to Rs 4,44,768 in the current financial year, which is 158 per cent higher than the national average, the Kejriwal government said on the release of its Statistical Handbook-2023 on Saturday.

The handbook containing data on socio-economic parameters of the national capital was released by the Economic and Statistics department of the Delhi government.

Kejriwal said much more needs to be done by the government.

"This is a huge increase in per capita income in any state in any single year. It has been achieved by the hard work of 2 cr Delhiites and Del govt working together day and nite. Many innovative and forward looking steps have been taken in last nine years. But much more needs to be done. Miles to go before I sleep!" he said in a post on X.

Despite various obstacles, the Kejriwal government has established new benchmarks in the public services sector in 2023, Planning Department Minister Atishi said on the release of the statistical handbook.

Topics :Arvind KejriwalDelhi governmentAAP governmentper capita income

First Published: Jan 07 2024 | 1:06 PM IST

