Singapore firms to invest Rs 31,000 cr in Tamil Nadu during investors meet

Singapore and its companies will extend economic cooperation with the state of Tamil Nadu. According to the country's high commission, Singapore-based companies are set to sign a memorandum of understanding worth Singapore dollars 5 billion or Rs 31,000 crore with the Tamil Nadu government at the upcoming Global Investors Meet 2024, to be held in Chennai on January 7 and 8.

This will be achieved through expanded investments in Tamil Nadu's green economy and sustainability sector, as well as infrastructure development, including data centres, information technology parks, and logistics sectors. Singapore is one of the partner countries in the event and will set up a dedicated pavilion to showcase its companies already operating in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, MedExpert, a leading healthcare technology provider, is reshaping emergency medical billing landscapes worldwide. It is establishing its first Global Capability Centre in India in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, in partnership with Zinnov Management Consulting. This marks an exceptional opportunity to join the core team and contribute directly to optimising financial operations for Emergency Medical Services providers, making a tangible impact on individuals and communities during their most vulnerable times.

“Having launched our next-generation revenue cycle management workflow platform, MedExpert is playing an integral role in its development over the next 12 to 18 months. Processing over four million claims annually with over 800 clients, MedExpert’s platform leverages advanced predictive analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning technologies,” it added.