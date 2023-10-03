Rising bond yields and hawkish statements by two Federal Reserve officials reignited fears of interest rates remaining higher for longer and rattled investors on Monday. The Sensex ended the session at 65,512, a decline of 316 points or 0.5 per cent. The Nifty fell by 109 points to end the session at 19,529, a 0.6 per cent drop. On an intraday basis, both indices fell to their lowest level in one month but recouped some losses and managed to end above Thursday's close.

The 10-year US bond yield was trading at 4.7 per cent on Tuesday, the highest since 15 August 2007. The rise in bond yields has further strengthened expectations of a rate hike this year and has put pressure on equities. The hawkish statements by two Federal Reserve officials further strengthened bets on rate hikes.

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester on Tuesday stressed the need to raise rates one more time this year and hold them at higher levels to achieve the Fed's inflation target of 2 per cent. Mester added that the final decision would depend on how the economy evolves.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said multiple interest rate hikes may be required to get inflation back on track. Bowman said high energy prices could reverse the Fed's progress concerning inflation. The Federal Reserve had left the benchmark rates at 5.25 to 5.5 per cent in September after raising rates to the highest in two decades. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs on Tuesday warned that higher rates could lead to further declines in equities.

"The statements are an admission from the Fed that they are behind the curve in taming inflation and further hikes may be required, which has unsettled the markets. That's why we saw bond yields moving up and foreign portfolio investors pulling from emerging markets over a month. There's a marked change in the Fed's outlook on inflation from a few months back, and they may continue to administer sharp increases," said UR Bhat, cofounder of Alphaniti Fintech.

Rising oil prices have complicated the fight of central banks against inflation. The Brent crude on Tuesday was trading at $92 per barrel. Rising crude prices could make India less attractive to its peers due to its high dependence on oil imports.

"If oil prices go up beyond $100, then India could be in trouble as far as the balance of payments is concerned,” said Bhat.

Going forward, the quarterly results will determine the market trajectory.

"We have to watch whether quarterly results, especially from the IT majors, have any good news for the markets. The IT pack's results are unlikely to be robust if one goes by the trends internationally," said Bhat.

The market breadth was mixed, with 1,905 stocks declining and 1,872 advancing. Close to two-thirds of Sensex stocks declined. HDFC Bank fell 1.2 per cent and contributed the most to the Sensex loss, followed by Reliance Industries, which also fell 1.2 per cent.

The Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 indices ended with gains of 0.5 per cent and 0.2 per cent, respectively. The India Vix rose 3 per cent.

"Buying in select heavyweights is capping the damage. Besides, resilience in the midcap and smallcap space also offers opportunities on the long side. We thus recommend focusing on stock selection while keeping a check on leveraged trades," said Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, at Religare Broking.