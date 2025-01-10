Rising Rajasthan Summit: Trade body seeks migrant support for investments

A Rajasthan-based trade body has urged the state government to speed up establishing a migrant assistance cell to give an impetus to agreements signed during the recently held Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit.

Memoranda of understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 35 trillion, the highest in the state’s history, were signed during the three-day summit held in Jaipur from December 9-11.

The Akhil Rajya Trade and Industry Association (ARTIA) said setting up a migrant assistance cell immediately had become necessary for the implementation of the MoUs.

During a pre-Budget meeting with the Rajasthan government, it was suggested that the government should ensure budgetary provision for infrastructure required for the establishment of the industries and businesses, RTIA Executive President Prem Biyani said.

According to him, most of the investment proposals have been in solar energy, for which a big focus needs to be made on the s transmission.

ARTIA Senior Vice-President Kailash Sharma too stressed the importance of such a cell. He said that the Rajasthan Foundation could be merged with the migrant cell department to ensure quick solutions to Rajasthani migrant’s problems.

Sharma said during the meeting, ARTIA officials asked the state government to determine the priority areas keeping in view the MoUs and investment proposals.

“Priority should be given to the businesses that are run by clean energy and green energy and do not pollute,” he added.

“Tourism, minerals, textiles, handicrafts, gems and jewellery, agro and dairy processing sector have ample scope for value addition, innovation, significant results in terms of investment, employment, and tax income for the government,” he said, adding that the state government should also ensure a transparent and effective business approach policy for businessmen.