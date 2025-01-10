Centre releases tax devolution of Rs 1.73 trillion to state govts

The government on Friday released tax devolution of Rs 1.73 trillion to state governments against the devolution of Rs 89,086 crore in December 2024.

“A higher amount is being devolved this month to enable states to accelerate capital spending and finance their development and welfare-related expenditures,” the finance ministry said in a statement.

The highest allocation has been given to states including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal.

The Budget estimates for FY25 have pegged states' share at Rs 12.2 trillion, which is an increase of over 10.4 per cent compared to the amount devolved as per the revised estimates for FY24.

By norm, money from the divisible tax pool is devolved to states in 14 annual instalments: 11 in 11 months and three in March.

The final report of the 15th Finance Commission had recommended the transfer of 41 per cent to the states after Jammu and Kashmir was carved out into two union territories. Prior to this, the 14th Finance Commission had recommended the devolution of 42 per cent of central taxes to states.

The states' share, however, can be lower due to cess and surcharge imposed by the Centre, which are not shared with states.

The data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) shows a positive trend in transfers to states, which registered a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 5 per cent in the April-November period of FY25.

The finance ministry is expected to relax norms for the release of interest-free capital expenditure (capex) loans to states to push capex utilisation in the country for FY25.