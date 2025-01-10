Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Centre releases Rs 1.73 trillion towards tax devolution to states

"A higher amount is being devolved this month to enable states to accelerate capital spending and finance their development and welfare-related expenditures," the finance ministry said in a statement

Currently, 41 per cent of taxes collected by the Centre is devolved in instalments among states during a fiscal year. Representative Picture
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
The Centre on Friday released tax devolution of Rs 1.73 lakh crore to the state governments to accelerate capital expenditure and finance welfare activities.

"A higher amount is being devolved this month to enable states to accelerate capital spending and finance their development and welfare-related expenditures," the finance ministry said in a statement.

The Union government has released tax devolution of Rs 1,73,030 crore to state governments on Friday, as against the devolution of Rs 89,086 crore in December 2024, the ministry added.

Currently, 41 per cent of taxes collected by the Centre is devolved in instalments among states during a fiscal year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

