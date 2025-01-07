Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Cong protests Rajasthan districts' dissolution, BJP says no schemes stopped

If the Congress made a scheme only to get applause, then it is bound to be reviewed, Rathore said

Congress, Congress flag
On Monday, the Congress held a public meeting in Banswara city in protest against the dissolution of the Banswara division by the Bhajanlal Sharma government | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 8:08 AM IST
Amid Congress' opposition to the dissolution of some districts and divisions created while it was in power in the state, Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore on Monday said the current government has not stopped any welfare scheme of the previous government.

If the Congress made a scheme only to get applause, then it is bound to be reviewed, Rathore said.

The BJP leader said that the previous Ashok Gehlot government kept an important project like the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project ERCP pending for five years, but after coming to power, the BJP government first worked on the ERCP project and after signing an MoU, the tender process has also begun.

"The BJP government has not stopped any public welfare scheme of the previous Congress government, but if the Congress made a scheme only to get applause, then it is bound to be reviewed," he said.

The public welfare work done by the BJP government in one year is not visible to the Congress, which has always spread confusion, sometimes in the name of the Constitution and sometimes in the name of EVMs, Rathore said.

On Monday, the Congress held a public meeting in Banswara city in protest against the dissolution of the Banswara division by the Bhajanlal Sharma government.

Congress state chief Govind Singh Dotasara said that a movement will be organised from the "streets to the assembly'" against the decision of the state government to dissolve districts and divisions.

Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully said the BJP government snatched away "gifts" given by the Congress government to the people of Rajasthan.

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 8:08 AM IST

