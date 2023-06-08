Home / Economy / News / Robust trade ecosystem crucial to achieve $2 trn exports by 2030: DGFT

Robust trade ecosystem crucial to achieve $2 trn exports by 2030: DGFT

A robust and easy trade finance ecosystem is important for India to achieve the $2 trillion exports target by 2030, a senior government official said on Thursday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Robust trade ecosystem crucial to achieve $2 trn exports by 2030: DGFT

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 1:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A robust and easy trade finance ecosystem is important for India to achieve the USD 2 trillion exports target by 2030, a senior government official said on Thursday.

Additional Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) S C Aggarwal said easy availability of affordable trade finance helps promote export competitiveness.

Traders and the government have to work on issues like obtaining easy finance both for domestic and cross-border trade, he said.

"A robust and easy trade finance ecosystem is very important for moving us to achieve this goal (of USD 2 trillion)," Aggarwal said here at an event.

India has set an ambitious target to take its total goods and services exports to USD 2 trillion by 2030.

According to the commerce ministry's data, exports of goods and services in 2022-23 rose 14.68 per cent to USD 775.87 billion as against USD 676.53 billion in 2021-22.

He suggested the industry to focus on how to make it easier to get the finance and ways to strengthen this ecosystem.

Also Read

Govt invites applications for 17 posts at CCI on deputation basis

Dish TV minority shareholders seek EGM, removal of 2 independent directors

CRPF tasked to oversee security in violence-hit Manipur: Officials

Easy Trip Planners in-principally approves acquisition of certain entities

Manipur govt appoints Rajiv Singh as new DGP in bid to control violence

Inflation may inch down in May-June, indicates Monetary Policy Committee

India's May fuel demand rises 8% month-on-month to about 20.03 mn tonnes

OMCs can be expected to lower fuel prices, says top ministry official

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

India's inflation has likely cooled to a 20-month low in May: Poll

Topics :tradeimportIndian exportsDGFT

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 2:02 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story