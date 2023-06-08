OMCs can be expected to lower fuel prices, says top ministry official

"Not only have the OMCs had a good quarter (Q4 FY23), they will have another good quarter (Q1 FY24). If this happens, then you are within the bounds of what is legitimate to ask them to reduce prices. I do expect they will pass on some of the benefits," the official told the press at the sidelines of an industry event in Delhi on Wednesday.

State oil marketing companies (OMCs) have made up for losses and can be expected to lower petrol and diesel pump prices, said a top official of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry.