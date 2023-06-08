Home / Economy / News / OMCs can be expected to lower fuel prices, says top ministry official

OMCs can be expected to lower fuel prices, says top ministry official

Executives of state-owned firms disagree with view, say they are yet to make up for losses

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 11:45 AM IST
State oil marketing companies (OMCs) have made up for losses and can be expected to lower petrol and diesel pump prices, said a top official of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry.
"Not only have the OMCs had a good quarter (Q4 FY23), they will have another good quarter (Q1 FY24). If this happens, then you are within the bounds of what is legitimate to ask them to reduce prices. I do expect they will pass on some of the benefits," the official told the press at the sidelines of an industry event in Delhi on Wednesday.

However, top officials of OMCs present at the press briefing disagreed with the view. They argued their companies are yet to make up for the losses suffered during the Covid-19 pandemic and early days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Retail fuel prices in India have not changed much for more than a year now. On May 22 last year, petrol and diesel prices were set at Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 per litre.

Indian consumers were protected when oil prices surged in the first half of 2022, but they have not gained when prices fell.
OMCs' margins

The three OMCs have booked major profits in the last quarter. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) reported a jump of 52 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 10,841.23 crore year-on-year (YoY). Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL) posted a 168 percent jump at Rs 6,780 crore and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL) grew 79 per cent at Rs 3,608 crore.
Volatility in international crude and product prices benefited OMCs' marketing earnings in the fourth quarter (January-March) of 2022-23.

Blended marketing margins increased to a 10-month high of about Rs 2.5 per litre in the third quarter (October -December), multiple analysts said. The marketing margin for petrol improved to nearly Rs 10 per litre in the same quarter, after posting a loss in the preceding two quarters.
OMCs in FY23 had record high gross refining margins (GRM), the amount that refiners earn from turning every barrel of crude oil into refined fuel products.

OMCs reported cumulative losses of Rs 18,622 crore in the first nine months of FY23 against a profit before tax of Rs 28,360 crore in the same period of FY22, the government told Parliament. This was primarily due to under-recoveries or the difference between the retail selling price and the international rate, for petrol, diesel and LPG.
Crude oil prices have faced unprecedented volatility following the Russia-Ukraine war in February 2022 and the freeze on the pump prices of both the auto fuels since April 6, 2022, the government said.

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 11:45 AM IST

