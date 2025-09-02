Tamil Nadu signs investment deals worth Rs 3,819 cr at German conclave

Tamil Nadu signed 23 agreements with various companies in Düsseldorf, Germany, to get investments worth Rs 3,819 crore and to potentially create 9,070 jobs, said the state government in a statement.

Chief Minister M K Stalin witnessed the signing of the agreements at the Tamil Nadu Rising Germany Investment Conclave, which was held on Monday as part of his week-long tour of Europe.

As many as three agreements were signed earlier as part of the conclave: Knorr-Bremse (investment of Rs 2,000 crore that will create 3,500 jobs), Nordex Group (Rs 1000 crore; 2,500 jobs), and ebm-papst (Rs 201 crore; 250 jobs). Total German investments committed during Stalin’s visit to Germany amount to Rs 7,020 crore and are expected to create 15,320 jobs.

Several German companies in Tamil Nadu agreed to reinvest and expand operations, underscoring their faith in the state’s “unmatched industrial ecosystem”, said the statement. Global leaders in renewable energy, automotive components, industrial equipment, and advanced research and development attended the conclave. Major companies that made commitments include Vensys Energy (Rs 1,068 crore investment that will create 5,238 jobs), BASF (Rs 300 crore; 100 jobs), BellaPremier Happy Hygiene (Rs 300 crore; 200 jobs), Herrenknecht India (Rs 250 crore; 400 jobs), Puls (Rs 200 crore; 500 jobs), Witzenmann India (Rs. 200 crore; 450 jobs), and MASH Energy (Rs 200 crore; 200 jobs).

Bella, a Poland-based sanitary and medical products company, will expand its hygiene products manufacturing facility in Dindigul district in central Tamil Nadu. Witzenmann Group, a German company which makes flexible metal hoses and expansion joints for the auto industry, will expand production in Tamil Nadu for automotive and industrial applications. BASF Environmental Catalyst and Metal Solutions will expand its operations in Chengalpattu district on the northeast coast of Tamil Nadu. The company makes catalysts, adsorbents, battery materials and precious metal solutions. Vensys Energy AG, a German wind turbine manufacturer specialising in gearless direct drive technology, will set up a wind components facility in Tamil Nadu.