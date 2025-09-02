Home / Economy / News / Russian crude becomes cheaper for India amid US pressure on oil trade

Russian crude becomes cheaper for India amid US pressure on oil trade

India became a major importer of Russian crude after the start of the war in Ukraine in 2022, but the South Asian nation was recently slapped with crushing US tariffs for the trade

oil refineries
State-run and private processors have received 11.4 million barrels of Russian crude from Aug. 27 to Sept. 1 | Image: Wikimedia Commons
Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 3:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Yongchang Chin and Rakesh Sharma
   
Russian crude is getting even cheaper for India buyers as New Delhi faces sustained US pressure to cut its oil trade with Moscow, which the Trump administration says is helping fund the war in Ukraine.
 
The price of Urals crude has dipped to a discount of $3 to $4 a barrel to Brent on a delivered basis, according to people who received offers for the Russian grade, asking not to be identified discussing sensitive information. The price is for cargoes that will load in late September and October, they added.
 
India became a major importer of Russian crude after the start of the war in Ukraine in 2022, but the South Asian nation was recently slapped with crushing US tariffs for the trade. Those economic penalties and repeated criticism from President Donald Trump and his officials has pushed New Delhi closer to longtime rival China and led to a defiant show of ties with Moscow.
 
At the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in China this week, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his country and Russia share a “special” relationship. He also met Chinese President Xi Jinping and the two leaders pledged to be partners rather rivals, announcing steps to rebuild ties.
 
Some of the most scathing criticism directed at India has been from White House adviser Peter Navarro. On Monday, Oil Minister Hardeep Puri directly challenged his blunt language and argued that Russian flows had helped to shield the global economy from a price spike. Puri made the remarks in a column in The Hindu newspaper.
 
Indian refiners have continued to take Russian oil, despite a brief pause in early August, and cheaper Urals are likely to attract strong buying interest. Last week, the grade was being offered at a discount of around $2.50 a barrel, wider than $1 in July, the people said. That compares with US crude recently bought by some refiners, which was priced at around a $3 premium, they added.
 
State-run and private processors have received 11.4 million barrels of Russian crude from Aug. 27 to Sept. 1, according to data from Kpler and reports from port agents. One cargo originated from a US-sanctioned vessel called the Victor Konetsky via a ship-to-ship transfer.
 
Urals is Russia’s flagship oil and ships from the nation’s western ports. China, which hasn’t faced the same condemnation as India, is the biggest importer of Moscow’s crude, which arrives via pipeline and tankers.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GST Council meet Sept 3-4: Rate cuts, rationalisation on the agenda

Tamil Nadu signs investment deals worth Rs 3,819 cr at German conclave

BigBasket to see new CEO, Tata begins search for Hari Menon's successor

GST overhaul may slash levies on shampoos, hybrid cars, TVs, electronics

Premium

Datanomics: India's GDP surprise driven by deflator effect across sectors

Topics :India RussiaIndia-Russia tiescrudeIndia crude oilcrude oil supply

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story