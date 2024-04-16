Rupee hits new low of Rs 83.54 against US dollar; RBI likely steps in

The rupee plunged to a new low of Rs 83.54 against the US dollar on Tuesday amid continuous foreign fund outflows in equities and strengthening of the greenback as the conflict in the Middle East escalated.

The local currency witnessed the intra-day low of Rs 83.55 per dollar. The previous record intra-day low of Rs 83.48 was hit on 10 November 2023. The rupee had settled at a closing low of Rs 83.45 per dollar on Monday.

Geo-political tensions weighed on the rupee as investors exhibited a tepid appetite for riskier assets, according to market participants.

The Reserve Bank of India likely intervened in the foreign exchange market by selling dollars through state-owned banks, which protected the rupee from further depreciation. As the Indian unit slipped past the psychologically crucial Rs 83.50 level, traders see the next resistance at Rs 83.75 a dollar mark.

“The RBI was there in the market, and they could have sold around $100 million-$200 million,” said Anindya Banerjee, vice president - Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities. “The rupee should trade in the range of Rs 83.40 per dollar to Rs 83.75 a dollar, as there is resistance around Rs 83.75 a dollar,” he added.

The Indian unit was the fifth most stable currency among its Asian peers. Asian currencies experienced declines against the US dollar in a range of 0.1 per cent to 2 per cent. The Indonesian rupiah fell the most with 2 per cent depreciation against the dollar.

The rupee has depreciated by 0.16 per cent in the current financial year, while, in the current calendar year, it has depreciated by 0.4 per cent against the greenback. In the previous financial year, the rupee witnessed a depreciation of 1.5 per cent over the year.

The Indian unit displayed remarkable stability against the US dollar in 2023 with a marginal depreciation of 0.5 per cent, marking the least volatility witnessed in over three decades.

The rupee has been displaying a strong depreciation bias for the last few trading sessions as the US yields have been rising due to growing expectations of a rate cut by the European Central Bank in June, while the likelihood of a rate cut in the US diminished.

According to CME’s Fedwatch tool, only 24 per cent of traders expect the US Federal Reserve to cut rates in June. The expectation of the earliest rate cut was postponed to December following the surge in US Treasury yields, against the previous expectation of three rate cuts over the year.

“After breaching the level of Rs 83.50 a dollar, the Indian rupee is expected to weaken more towards Rs 83.75 a dollar as risk aversion in world markets, strength of the US dollar, and higher US yields as well as FPI buying of the US dollar and finally Middle East anxiety still brewing would keep the rupee more towards weakness than strength in the coming days,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

The dollar index rose by 0.13 per cent to 106.34 on Tuesday. It measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies.

Brent crude oil prices saw an uptick of 0.53 per cent, reaching $90.58 per barrel. This increase occurred against the backdrop of escalating tensions in the Middle East, with Israel deliberating its response to the Iran attack.